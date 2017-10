Crews will begin construction Friday night on a roundabout on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

The roundabout will be at the intersection of Blanch Road.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says, "This means, the east side of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, (Westbound Approach), will be closed to through traffic, and detour signs will be posted."

Mountain View Road will remain open.

The Sheriff's Office says drivers should be aware of the reduced speed limit in the construction zone and allow extra time for traveling.

The road is scheduled to reopen on October 16.

