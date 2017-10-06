New Atlanta stadium roof to open for only 1 more 2017 event - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Atlanta stadium roof to open for only 1 more 2017 event

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The roof on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for MLS Atlanta United's final regular-season game against Toronto FC on Oct. 22, weather permitting, and will be closed for all other events this year, including remaining Atlanta Falcons home games.

The unique retractable roof on the $1.5 billion stadium has been an issue in the first year of the facility. The roof was open for the Falcons' first home regular-season game against Green Bay on Sept. 17 but was closed for last Sunday's game against Buffalo.

The management group for Arthur Blank, who owns the Falcons and the expansion Atlanta United team, said in a statement on Friday the "sequencing" of ongoing work to fully automate the roof will allow it to be open for the Oct. 22 Atlanta United game.

The roof will be closed for all other events this year, including the Southeastern Conference championship football game and the College Football Playoff championship game.

