A Murray County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and charged with taking more than $10,000 that was being stored as evidence, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputy Donna Woody, 49, was charged with six counts of tampering with evidence, one count of violation of oath of office, and one count of theft by fiduciary.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained during the course of the investigation indicates that an amount in excess of $10,000 was allegedly stolen from the evidence room.

Woody turned herself in to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.