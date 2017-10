A North Carolina man was arrested for cyber-stalking.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received reports in June of a man sending unsolicited and unwanted indecent videos on Facebook.

Through an investigation by CCSO they were able to verify these reports after search warrants of Facebook accounts and through seized cell phones.

54-year old, Mark N. Patterson, was arrested at the Cherokee County Detention Center where the Magistrate set a $1000 bond and gave additional conditions to have no contact with the victim. He will be in court on October 17th.