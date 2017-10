As rumors swirl and hot seat talk continue in Knoxville, the 3-2 Tennessee Volunteers can't seem to stay out of the headlines. The latest report involves a OL Trey Smith needing stitches after a teammate kicked him.

Knoxville reporter and Radio Host Jimmy Hyams tweeted:

Source: UT DE Darrell Taylor kicked OL Trey Smith's face at

practice during 1 minute drill Thursday, leading to Smith needing stitches. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) October 6, 2017

Source: Smith blocked Taylor to the ground and Smith lost his helmet. They wrestled. Taylor then kicked at Smith and hit him in the face. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) October 6, 2017

Taylor’s behavior is concerning since he was ejected 2nd half of Georgia game for fighting and must miss the first half v. South Carolina. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) October 6, 2017

Taylor did apologize to Smith, who won't miss any games. UT is not expected to appeal Taylor missing first half of next game, per source — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) October 6, 2017