UPDATE: Musical instruments, electronics stolen from Varnell church

Police in north Georgia are searching for two thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of instruments and electronics from a church.

Surveillance video captured the man and woman who officers say are responsible for the break-in at Harvest Baptist Church.

"We're still trying to assess what's missing in this room because everything's so out of place," Patty Hasty, a church member said.

Hasty is struggling to understand why her church was targeted. She's been a member of Harvest Baptist for 14 years.

"This is a second home to us and we feel really violated as a group of people," Hasty said.

A piece of surveillance video is helping investigators. It shows a man and a woman roaming the halls of the church late Monday night.

They disabled the system shortly after being caught on camera. Varnell's police chief has a message for the burglars.



"Start counting your free days. Your days are limited. We're coming for ya," Chief Lyle Grant of the Varnell Police Department.

Church members did not notice the break-in until Wednesday when they attended service.

Thieves stole a computer monitor, security camera, sound board equipment, a TV, and video camera. They also took two electric guitars, an amplifier, a speaker, and microphones.

All of it is worth around $8,000.

"It's almost like either they have been to other churches and they know the ropes or they've possibly been to this one and maybe cased out the place ahead of time," Hasty said.

Hasty does not recognize the two people in the video, but she hopes someone in the community does. In the mean time, she and other church members are working to clean up the mess.

"We have quite a bit of work to do before we can even have service," Hasty said.

Varnell police have received several tips from the community about who may be responsible, but no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, give them a call at 706-694-3141 or private message the Varnell PD's Facebook page.