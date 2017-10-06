Musical instruments, electronics stolen from Varnell church

Surveillance cameras caught these two in the church.

Police in Varnell, GA are searching for a man and woman who were caught on camera burglarizing the Harvest Baptist Church.

Surveillance cameras caught a woman and a man roaming the church's hallways, and a long list of items were missing:

Two electric guitars

Amplifier

Portable blue tooth speaker

Microphones

Pastor lapel microphone

Security TV

Monitor

Sound system (reverb unit)

Cords

Hi-def video camera

Tripod

42-inch TV

Anyone with information can contact the Varnell Police Department at 706-694-3141 or private message the Varnell PD's Facebook page.