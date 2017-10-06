Musical instruments, electronics stolen from Varnell church - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Musical instruments, electronics stolen from Varnell church

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Surveillance cameras caught these two in the church. Surveillance cameras caught these two in the church.
Varnell, GA (WRCB) -
Police in Varnell, GA are searching for a man and woman who were caught on camera burglarizing the Harvest Baptist Church.
Surveillance cameras caught a woman and a man roaming the church's hallways, and a long list of items were missing:
  • Two electric guitars
  • Amplifier 
  • Portable blue tooth speaker 
  • Microphones 
  • Pastor lapel microphone 
  • Security TV
  • Monitor 
  • Sound system (reverb unit)
  • Cords
  • Hi-def video camera 
  • Tripod 
  • 42-inch TV
Anyone with information can contact the Varnell Police Department at 706-694-3141 or private message the Varnell PD's Facebook page.
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.