RECALL ALERT: Infant toy for choking hazard

A choking hazard has prompted Toys "R" Us to recall nearly 30,000 infant toys.

The recall involves "Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball" toys which are also known as "Giggle Balls."

There have been six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces of the toy found in children's mouths.

The plastic back can detach as well.

Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores nationwide sold the toys from June 2016 through January 2017 for about $13.

Consumers can return the recalled toys for a full refund.

Toys"R"Us can be reached at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

About 3,000 of the toys were also sold in Canada.