UPDATE: Grundy Co. SO releases autopsy report for Dylan Winton

File photo of Dylan Winton from Channel 3's previous story on his disappearance.

UPDATE: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Dylan Winton was shot at least four times.

The Medical Examiner's Office recovered three bullets from his skull and one in the back. The bullets were sent to the TBI Crime Lab for analysis.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found last week.

The discovery was made on October 6, in a wooded area of Altamont.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said the body has been identified as 35-year-old Dylan Winton from Tracy City.

Winton was reported missing on March 13 of this year.

The sheriff said Dylan Winton's remains were found partially buried under brush on Bess Road. He is now looking for the people responsible.

Yellow police tape is a painful reminder for Ray Winton of what happened in March.

“The person that were with them said, ‘Don’t you tell, you better not ever tell it.’ And that is why it has been so long. His conscious said ‘I can't hold it in any longer,’” said Ray Winton.

His nephew Dylan Winton was shot five times.

His death left a mystery until Friday’s discovery.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any suspect information.

“We definitely don't have a serial killer running around. I don't want anyone to think that. We are on the incident, I have two investigators assigned to it,” said Sheriff Clint Shrum.

Ray said Dylan suffered from Schizophrenia. He was loving and always wanted to help others.

“He was 35 years old with about a 13-year-old mentality," Winton said. "Good human in so many ways. His greatest fault was he wanted someone to like him.”

The last time Ray saw his nephew was in February. He said they had a conversation he will cherish forever.

“When I got ready to leave, he would get out of the car and when he would get ready to close the door, he would say ‘I love you and Aunt Dorris. Be sure to tell her,’" said Winton.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

