Grundy County Sheriff's deputies investigating body found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County Sheriff's deputies investigating body found

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains.

Officials say a body was discovered Friday in a remote location in Altamont. 

The identity of the victim has not been identified at this time.

Officials say an anthropology team has been called to excavate the scene, and the remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner's Office. 

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest developments to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.