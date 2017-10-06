South Georgia sheriff indicted over search at high school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

South Georgia sheriff indicted over search at high school

By Associated Press

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia sheriff and two deputies have been indicted after prosecutors say they did illegal intrusive body searches of high school students earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and deputies Tyler Turner and Deidra Whiddon on Tuesday. All three face charges of violating their oaths of office during a search in April at Worth County High School. Hobby also faces two counts of false imprisonment and one count of sexual battery, and Turner also faces a sexual battery charge.

A lawyer for Hobby said the sheriff doesn't believe he committed a crime. It wasn't immediately clear whether the deputies had lawyers.

Students at the school claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that their constitutional rights were violated during the search.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

