South Georgia sheriff indicted over search at high school

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia sheriff and two deputies have been indicted after prosecutors say they did illegal intrusive body searches of high school students earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and deputies Tyler Turner and Deidra Whiddon on Tuesday. All three face charges of violating their oaths of office during a search in April at Worth County High School. Hobby also faces two counts of false imprisonment and one count of sexual battery, and Turner also faces a sexual battery charge.

A lawyer for Hobby said the sheriff doesn't believe he committed a crime. It wasn't immediately clear whether the deputies had lawyers.

Students at the school claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that their constitutional rights were violated during the search.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.