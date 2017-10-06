Tennessee church shooting suspect has court date Friday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee church shooting suspect has court date Friday

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The man charged in a shooting that killed one person and wounded six others at a Tennessee church has a court date.

On Friday, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson has a hearing scheduled in front of a Davidson County general sessions judge.

Samson is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and additional charges are expected after the rampage at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville. He's being held without bond.

An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived at Burnette armed and fired upon the building late last month.

Police haven't determined a motive. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that a note in Samson's car referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

