Former Boy Scouts treasurer pleads guilty to theft

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) - A former Boy Scouts treasurer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $95,000 from a troop in Tennessee.

The Shelby County district attorney's office says David H. Cline pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft over $10,000. A judge has ordered him to repay the full amount he stole from Boy Scouts of America Troop 368 in the Memphis suburb of Germantown.

Prosecutors said Cline took the money from the troop's account over a five-year period ending in January 2016.

An investigation showed 314 withdrawals from the account that did not correlate with troop activities.

The 63-year-old Cline told the court he took the money because he was in financial difficulty.

Cline faces three to six years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 20.

