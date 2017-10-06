Tropical Storm Nate bringing rain/wind this weekend

Good Friday. Today will be another warm one with a high of 82. Skies will be mostly sunny, but the humidity may be a little higher.

Saturday we will see clouds throughout the day getting pushed in from Tropical Storm Nate. We will start the day much warmer with lows in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will reach about 79. The rain chance through the day will be small, only 10%-20%. It will increase to 30% Saturday night with the rain chance continuing to increase as we head into Sunday.

Sunday will see the remnants of Nate moving through which means rain likely on and off all day, heavy at times. Temps will be in the 70s all day. Sunday night the rain will continue. Monday morning we will see the rain tapering off, and after Nate passes through we will have 2"-4" of rain on the ground.

With Nate moving at least close to the Tennessee Valley, our winds will also be an issue Sunday night. Winds will blow from the southeast at 20-30 mph with higher gusts Sunday night into early Monday morning. Be prepared for power outages, downed tree limbs, and maybe downed power lines as well Sunday night.

David Karnes

