Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests

Two children and their mother have been found in Walker County after an overnight search.More
Two children and their mother have been found in Walker County after an overnight search.More
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.More
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.More
A former Boy Scouts treasurer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $95,000 from a troop in Tennessee.More
A former Boy Scouts treasurer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $95,000 from a troop in Tennessee.More