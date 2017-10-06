Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Donald Trump Jr. AP photo Donald Trump Jr. AP photo

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. is defending how his father's responded to this summer's violent racial protests and blaming campus liberals for an atmosphere the younger Trump says is unfair to conservatives.

Trump Jr. says it should not have been controversial for his father to blame "both sides" for the August violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump Jr. didn't mention the incident in Charlottesville in which a white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd, killing a counter-protester. But the president's son is noting a onetime Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican congressmen gathered at a congressional baseball practice in June.

Trump Jr. is speaking at a private Christian university in Alabama.

He is sidestepping the ongoing FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.