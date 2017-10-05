Levi's Call: Baby, 9 year old missing in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Levi's Call: Baby, 9 year old missing in Walker County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Levi's Call has been issued on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff's Office in reference to Elizabeth Faith Turner and Hanna Nicole Turner.

Elizabeth Faith Turner is 3 months old, Hanna Nicole Turner is 9 years old.

Deputies state the suspect is 36-year-old Douglas Steven Turner. He is 5 foot 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Officials believe he may be traveling in a 1991 Chevy Astro light blue van. The license plate is from Georgia RCY9381. 

If you have information of their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909.

A Levi's Call is the Georgia equivalent of an Amber Alert. 

