Etowah residents hold meeting over location of city hall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Etowah residents hold meeting over location of city hall

Posted: Updated:
By Kasey Freeman, Reporter
Connect
Photo by WRCB reporter Kasey Freeman. Photo by WRCB reporter Kasey Freeman.
ETOWAH, TN (WRCB) -

The city of Etowah is now on the hunt for a new building for city hall. The goal was to find a new building by the end of the year.

Community members are outraged by the city purchasing a trailer for city hall.

The city looked at a number of buildings in the city and had six options. The majority of them were on Tennessee Avenue.

However, city leaders decided to go a different route and many community members are upset.

Etowah City Hall is currently located in the basement of a library.

After many decades, it now has mold, which left city leaders looking for another building.

“They're both going to be kind of close to the doctors office. It is a little bit more money but it already has a parking lot,” Etowah Mayor Gene Keller says. “The building up here, the modular building, is a little bit less but we have to do a parking lot and landscaping.”

Many community members are concerned about the location.

Both of these buildings are located about a mile outside of the historic downtown area.

“One of the driving forces they suggest is that cities, in order to grow their cities, will have critical mass in the downtown area,” says Durant Tullock, executive director of the Etowah Chamber of Commerce.

Durant Tullock says having a modular building will hurt the city’s economy.

“When you have an impressive building that shows businesses when you come in that you're really in business you're not temporary and you're not in a disposable society,” Tullock says.

Many community members took to Facebook to show concerns about the appearance of the building because they say the modular building resembles a trailer.

“That's a common misconception,” Mayor Keller says. “It's a building that's built in a factory under tight factory quality controls and they build it in segments then they deliver it and they erect it and it's on a concrete floor.”

The city commissioners have decided to continue to look for other options for city hall.

They will even reach out to the Southeast Tennessee Development District for help.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Levi's Call: Baby, 9 year old missing in Walker County

    Levi's Call: Baby, 9 year old missing in Walker County

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:53:17 GMT

    A Levi's Call has been issued on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff's Office in reference to Elizabeth Faith Turner and Hanna Nicole Turner.

    More

    A Levi's Call has been issued on behalf of the Walker County Sheriff's Office in reference to Elizabeth Faith Turner and Hanna Nicole Turner.

    More

  • 10 Things to Know for Friday

    10 Things to Know for Friday

    Friday, October 6 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-10-06 05:32:27 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know: Vegas gunman's motive remains a puzzle; witness links VX nerve agent to two women on trial for the murder of Kim Jong Un's half brother; Arizona downs Colorado in NL wild-card game.More
    Among 10 Things to Know: Vegas gunman's motive remains a puzzle; witness links VX nerve agent to two women on trial for the murder of Kim Jong Un's half brother; Arizona downs Colorado in NL wild-card game.More

  • Technology crammed into cars worsens driver distraction

    Technology crammed into cars worsens driver distraction

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:11:52 GMT
    A new study says the infotainment technology that automakers are cramming into new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerously long periods of time.More
    A new study says the infotainment technology that automakers are cramming into new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerously long periods of time.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.