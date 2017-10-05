Orchard Knob Beta students participate in leadership summit

Fifth grade students from Orchard Knob Elementary School (OKES), with the help of Orchard Knob Baptist Church, Pilgrim Congregational Church, John and Ann Kuehnel from Anglican Church of God, and the American Association of Black Energy, traveled to Sevierville, Tennessee to participate in the National Beta Club Leadership Summit.

The students had the opportunity to learn about the top attributes of many successful business people. Students Queijah Stewart, Dulce Hernandez, Sonique Stone, Jada Lake and Mekeila Hill presented their community service project called "Hearts from OKES" (inspired by Hurricane Harvey); a project that helps people in their community with food, clothing, and household items. With their conviction and passion, the students qualified to compete in the National Convention in Savannah, Georgia in June of 2018.