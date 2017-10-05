Orchard Knob Beta students participate in leadership summit

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented TenneSEA with a check for $78,500 for their efforts to restore the Mountain Creek Watershed. The presentation took place at Red Bank Elementary School.More
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented TenneSEA with a check for $78,500 for their efforts to restore the Mountain Creek Watershed. The presentation took place at Red Bank Elementary School.More
If Hamilton County schools fail to soar in the years to come, it will not be because school board members are divided. It will not be because they are disengaged. It will not be due to a disgruntled superintendent. It was apparent at their weekend retreat at the Creative Discovery Museum that the school board, which includes four first-year members, and newly hired superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson are on the same page. There seems to be a unified vision that has bee...More
If Hamilton County schools fail to soar in the years to come, it will not be because school board members are divided. It will not be because they are disengaged. It will not be due to a disgruntled superintendent. It was apparent at their weekend retreat at the Creative Discovery Museum that the school board, which includes four first-year members, and newly hired superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson are on the same page. There seems to be a unified vision that has bee...More