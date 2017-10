A Facebook post about "shooting up" a manufacturing plant in Cleveland landed a man behind bars on Thursday.

Cleveland Police Department spokeswoman Evie West says 22-year-old Jordan Hughes created a Facebook post that said, "I bet Whirlpool will remember my name if I shoot the place up."

The threat was posted to Hughes' timeline sometime between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

West says an employee of a local hospital saw the post and called 911.

Hughes is charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

West says police notified Whirlpool security and staff about the incident.

