TN State Parks need your input

Do you like your Tennessee State Parks?

Here's a chance for you to share your likes, or dislikes, about specific parks with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

An online survey is open for your comments until October 16, 2017, and should take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous.

“We are interested in hear what park visitors think about the current condition of our parks, the amenities, recreation activities and the various other services we provide,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “This feedback will help us better understand our visitors’ needs and help us address those needs in the future.”



East Tennessee State Parks include:

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Cumberland Scenic Trail State Park

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park

Frozen Head State Natural Area

Harrison Bay State Park

Hiwassee/Ocoee Rivers State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Norris Dam State Park

Panther Creek State Park

Red Clay State Historic Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Rocky Fork State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park

Warriors Path State Park

The state requests that those taking part should have visited a given park or use its various facilities complete the survey.