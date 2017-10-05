TN State Parks need your input

Do you like your Tennessee State Parks?
Here's a chance for you to share your likes, or dislikes, about specific parks with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
An online survey is open for your comments until October 16, 2017, and should take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous.
“We are interested in hear what park visitors think about the current condition of our parks, the amenities, recreation activities and the various other services we provide,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “This feedback will help us better understand our visitors’ needs and help us address those needs in the future.”
East Tennessee State Parks include:
- Big Ridge State Park
- Booker T. Washington State Park
- Cove Lake State Park
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- Cumberland Scenic Trail State Park
- David Crockett Birthplace State Park
- Fall Creek Falls State Park
- Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
- Frozen Head State Natural Area
- Harrison Bay State Park
- Hiwassee/Ocoee Rivers State Park
- Indian Mountain State Park
- Norris Dam State Park
- Panther Creek State Park
- Red Clay State Historic Park
- Roan Mountain State Park
- Rocky Fork State Park
- Seven Islands State Birding Park
- Sycamore Shoals State Park
- Warriors Path State Park
The state requests that those taking part should have visited a given park or use its various facilities complete the survey.