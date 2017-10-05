Black bears invade car of Florida family that fled Hurricane Irm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Black bears invade car of Florida family that fled Hurricane Irma

By Amy McRary, Knoxville News Sentinel
PIGEON FORGE, TN (News Sentinel) -

Black bears invaded the car of a Palm Beach, Florida family who fled to Pigeon Forge ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Travis Gonzalez, his wife Denisse, their three young sons and Travis' mother, Brenda, left Florida ahead of the September hurricane. After two days in the car, they finally got to a rental cabin in Pigeon Forge. They enjoyed a trip to Dollywood and went fishing.

Then, on Sept. 11, the last day the family was in Tennessee, the bears came. 

Eight-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez went outdoors to walk the family Yorkie but returned quickly. He told his father there were bears on the roof of Brenda Gonzalez's Chevy Tahoe.

