‘The Freeze’ recruited for Winter Olympics

(NBC Sports) - “The Freeze” on ice? USA Bobsled and Skeleton wants to see it.

Nigel Talton, aka “Beat the Freeze” from Atlanta Braves in-game promotions, took part in a USA Bobsled and Skeleton off-ice camp in the summer and will be invited back for a November camp to get on a skeleton sled, according to TeamUSA.org.

“If I have the chance to make (an Olympic team) it will be great, but for right now I’m just getting my feet wet, getting a foot in the door and learning the sport,” Talton said, according to the website.

Talton became a viral sensation in June, after he came back to beat a showboating fan in a race at SunTrust Park.

That kind of speed lends itself to bobsled, where Olympic track stars Lauryn Williams and Lolo Jones transitioned to make the Sochi Winter Games.

Through NBC Sports’ Lewis Johnson, who covers track and bobsled and skeleton, USA Bobsled and Skeleton got into contact with Talton and brought him in for the summer camp, according to the report.

“He did really well on the testing, which was not a surprise because we knew he was fast, but with his weight and his size there were some issues with bobsled, because he’s a smaller guy,” USA Bobsled and Skeleton coach and recruiter Mike Dionne said, according to TeamUSA.org. “But it reaffirmed what we thought, that skeleton would be more suitable for Nigel, so we’re going to invite him back to camp in November and get him on a sled.”