Three people had a total of $36,000 stolen from accounts at the Georgia United Credit Union by an employee at the organization.

Dalton police say that Eduardo Estrada was the subject of an internal investigation at the Georgia United Credit Union. As the investigation concluded, a large case file was turned over to police in May of 2016

Two of the victims are elderly, according to police.

Funds were taken from three accounts at both Dalton locations, totaling $36,000.

Estrada has been charged with 83 counts of first-degree forgery, 15 counts of computer fraud, 111 counts of theft by taking, 3 counts of financial identity fraud and 2 counts of financial exploitation of an elder.