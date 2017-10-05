Five living former Presidents to headline Hurricane Relief concert

Five older gentlemen will headline a benefit concert for victims of this year's brutal hurricane season at the end of the month — and it's not the Rolling Stones or Journey.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will be the headliners at a special concert Oct. 21 at Texas A&M's Reed Arena in College Station, which will raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

Called the "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" concert and organized by the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, all ticket sales and proceeds earned from the event will go to helping victims.

“It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul," said President George H. W. Bush.

The former commanders-in-chief will be joined by bands and musicians like Alabama The Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett and Stephanie Quayle.

The spark for the idea came after Hurricane Harvey smothered southeast Texas with a deluge of rain, leading to what's been called near-Biblical flooding. Though the concert initially aimed to only address the devastation of that hurricane, it has now expanded its scope to include Florida's recovery after Hurricane Irma and Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands' efforts after Hurricane Maria.

The money will go to Houston Harvey Relief Fund, Rebuild Texas Fund, Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the Virgin Islands.

It is unclear whether the current president, Donald Trump, was invited or if he plans to attend. The White House didn't return requests for comment.