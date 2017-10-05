Water utility seeks to charge more after Tennessee wildfires

Smoke continues to rise from the Alamo Steakhouse in Gatlinburg, TN in December 2016, after it burned during deadly wildfires. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) - A water utility is seeking to charge hundreds of customers in Tennessee to recover costs as the region rebuilds from wildfires in November that killed 14 people and destroyed nearly 2,500 buildings in the Gatlinburg area.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Tennessee Water Service, Inc. filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission on Sept. 25 asking for approval to bill customers more. The company projects a net operating loss of more than $72,000 for the 2017 fiscal year and estimates repairing its infrastructure will cost $300,000.

The company requested a hearing for Oct. 23, and the state Attorney General's Office says a panel of three commissioners will decide whether to approve or deny the rate increase.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.