A Chattanooga classic gets dinged for rodents, food safety and glove use

There aren't any failures to report in Hamilton County this week, but three restaurants were cited for various food safety violations. In each case, the restaurant significantly improved their scores upon re-inspection.

Wally's at 1600 McCallie Avenue earned a 78. Reasons include rodent droppings in dry storage area, lighting in dishwashing area not efficient enough to see, no one present with food certified safety knowledge, cloth towels for cleaning left laying on table tops, gloves being worn for multiple tasks and not being changed. Corrected to 93.

Amigo's Mexican Restaurant at 5694 Brainerd Road also scored at 78; reasons include unlabeled bottles of cleaners in use, cloth towels not stored in sanitizer, improper cooling methods. Corrected to 97.

Forbidden City at 2273 Gunbarrel Road scored 85 for reasons that included employees handling ready-to-eat items with bare hands, employees washing hands at mop sink and no paper towels available at hand sink, wet stacking pans, and insects in the kitchen. Corrected to 95.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

89 Famous Daves 212 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including insect/fly activity observed, leak at water pipe at dish area, floors in poor repair. Corrected to 94.

90 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

93 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street

94 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway

94 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.

94 58 Teriyaki Grill 4762 Highway 58

95 Foodworks 205 Manufacturer's Road

95 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road

95 Crust Pizza 3211 South Broad Street

96 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5621 Brainerd Road

96 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.

96 Olive Garden 5525 Highway 153

96 Thai Smile 219 Market Street

96 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.

96 Glen Gene's Deli 5748 Highway 153

97 Ricko's Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 8615 Hixson Pike

97 Armando's 4783 Highway 58

97 Popeye's 6105 Ringgold Road

98 Hungry House 4427 Highway 58

98 Ruby Tuesday 5595 Highway 153

98 Track's End 3435 Amnicola Highway

98 Western Sizzlin 6021 Relocation Way

98 Teriyaki of Japan 3992 Ringgold Road

99 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road

99 Salsarita's 252 Northgate Mall

99 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road

99 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike

100 Sidtrack 3514 Hixson Pike

100 Griffin's Footlong Hot Dogs 847 Main Street

100 Urban Grind 2193 Park Drive

100 These Girls Cook 6331 East Brainerd Road

100 Eat N Good 6331 East Brainerd Road

100 The Happy Carrot 6331 East Brainerd Road

100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 East Brainerd Road

Hamilton County hotels

85 Chattanooga City Suites 101 E. 20th Street; reasons including several cracks in foundation, cluster of trash on top of roof, trash in breezeways, bed covers in poor repair, window seals in poor repair.

98 Mainstay Suites 7030 Amin Drive

96 Towne Place Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road

Hamilton County school facilities

89 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street

90 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road

93 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

93 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike

95 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road

95 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road

96 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane

97 Hamilton County High School 9050 Career Lane

98 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike

100 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road

Hamilton County school cafeterias

91 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane

93 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street

95 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road

96 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road

97 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane

99 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road

99 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road

100 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike

100 Grace Christian Academy 6310 Dayton Blvd.

100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58

100 Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Road

100 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike

But in north Georgia, there weren't any failures or even low of scores to share. We do want to let you know that the McDonald's on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe improved their score to a 96. Last week, we reported their inspection had a few food safety issues, mainly in training the staff. This week, they came in with a very good score, only having a few minor violations involving the temperature of foods and an ice bucket not being stored correctly.

Catoosa County

100 Cottage Treasures Tea Room, 170 Cleveland St, Ringgold

100 Graysville Elementary School, 944 Graysville Rd, Ringgold

96 Harvest Deaf Bible College, 1314 Old Three Notch Rd, Ringgold

99 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, 1001 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Lakeview Middle School, 1200 Cross Street, Rossville

100 Ringgold Middle School, 217 Tiger Trl, Ringgold

100 Westside Elementary School, 75 Braves Lane, Rossville

100 Woodstation Elementary School, 3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold

Walker County

90 Ivy Cottage, 409 N Main St, Lafayette

88 Pizza Hut, 405 N Main Stm Lafayette

91 Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St, Lafayette

90 Villanow Street Bakery & Cafe, 117 W Villanow St, Lafayette

Whitfield County