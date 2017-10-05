A Chattanooga classic gets dinged for rodents, food safety and glove use

There aren't any failures to report in Hamilton County this week, but three restaurants were cited for various food safety violations. In each case, the restaurant significantly improved their scores upon re-inspection.
- Wally's at 1600 McCallie Avenue earned a 78. Reasons include rodent droppings in dry storage area, lighting in dishwashing area not efficient enough to see, no one present with food certified safety knowledge, cloth towels for cleaning left laying on table tops, gloves being worn for multiple tasks and not being changed. Corrected to 93.
- Amigo's Mexican Restaurant at 5694 Brainerd Road also scored at 78; reasons include unlabeled bottles of cleaners in use, cloth towels not stored in sanitizer, improper cooling methods. Corrected to 97.
- Forbidden City at 2273 Gunbarrel Road scored 85 for reasons that included employees handling ready-to-eat items with bare hands, employees washing hands at mop sink and no paper towels available at hand sink, wet stacking pans, and insects in the kitchen. Corrected to 95.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 89 Famous Daves 212 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including insect/fly activity observed, leak at water pipe at dish area, floors in poor repair. Corrected to 94.
- 90 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 93 Two Ten Jack 1110 Market Street
- 94 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway
- 94 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.
- 94 58 Teriyaki Grill 4762 Highway 58
- 95 Foodworks 205 Manufacturer's Road
- 95 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road
- 95 Crust Pizza 3211 South Broad Street
- 96 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5621 Brainerd Road
- 96 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.
- 96 Olive Garden 5525 Highway 153
- 96 Thai Smile 219 Market Street
- 96 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.
- 96 Glen Gene's Deli 5748 Highway 153
- 97 Ricko's Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 8615 Hixson Pike
- 97 Armando's 4783 Highway 58
- 97 Popeye's 6105 Ringgold Road
- 98 Hungry House 4427 Highway 58
- 98 Ruby Tuesday 5595 Highway 153
- 98 Track's End 3435 Amnicola Highway
- 98 Western Sizzlin 6021 Relocation Way
- 98 Teriyaki of Japan 3992 Ringgold Road
- 99 Asia Cafe 5210 Brainerd Road
- 99 Salsarita's 252 Northgate Mall
- 99 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike
- 100 Sidtrack 3514 Hixson Pike
- 100 Griffin's Footlong Hot Dogs 847 Main Street
- 100 Urban Grind 2193 Park Drive
- 100 These Girls Cook 6331 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Eat N Good 6331 East Brainerd Road
- 100 The Happy Carrot 6331 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 East Brainerd Road
Hamilton County hotels
- 85 Chattanooga City Suites 101 E. 20th Street; reasons including several cracks in foundation, cluster of trash on top of roof, trash in breezeways, bed covers in poor repair, window seals in poor repair.
- 98 Mainstay Suites 7030 Amin Drive
- 96 Towne Place Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road
Hamilton County school facilities
- 89 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street
- 90 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road
- 93 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
- 93 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike
- 95 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road
- 95 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road
- 96 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane
- 97 Hamilton County High School 9050 Career Lane
- 98 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike
- 100 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 91 Snow Hill Elementary 9042 Career Lane
- 93 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street
- 95 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road
- 96 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road
- 97 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane
- 99 Washington Alternative School 7821 Hancock Road
- 99 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road
- 100 Middle Valley Elementary 1609 Thrasher Pike
- 100 Grace Christian Academy 6310 Dayton Blvd.
- 100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58
- 100 Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Road
- 100 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike
But in north Georgia, there weren't any failures or even low of scores to share. We do want to let you know that the McDonald's on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe improved their score to a 96. Last week, we reported their inspection had a few food safety issues, mainly in training the staff. This week, they came in with a very good score, only having a few minor violations involving the temperature of foods and an ice bucket not being stored correctly.
Catoosa County
100 Cottage Treasures Tea Room, 170 Cleveland St, Ringgold
- 100 Graysville Elementary School, 944 Graysville Rd, Ringgold
- 96 Harvest Deaf Bible College, 1314 Old Three Notch Rd, Ringgold
- 99 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, 1001 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 Lakeview Middle School, 1200 Cross Street, Rossville
- 100 Ringgold Middle School, 217 Tiger Trl, Ringgold
- 100 Westside Elementary School, 75 Braves Lane, Rossville
- 100 Woodstation Elementary School, 3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold
Walker County
- 90 Ivy Cottage, 409 N Main St, Lafayette
- 88 Pizza Hut, 405 N Main Stm Lafayette
- 91 Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St, Lafayette
- 90 Villanow Street Bakery & Cafe, 117 W Villanow St, Lafayette
Whitfield County
- 94 Bob's Burgers, 3356 S Dixie Highway, Dalton
- 93 Christian Heritage School, 1600 Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd, Dalton
- 98 Kelly's Restaurant, 1700 S Dixie Hwy SPC A, Dalton
- 94 Mr. T's Pizza & Ice Cream, 831 N Tibbs Rd, Dalton
- 96 Nutriendo Campeones, 1122 S Thornton Ave, Dalton
- 94 Panda House, 3925 Cleveland Hwy SPC C, Dalton
- 96 Royal Oaks, 1220 Broadrick Dr, Dalton
- 93 Starbucks, 1305 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 88 Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris Street, Dalton