What the Tech? Yahoo hack

I know what you're thinking: cool people don't use Yahoo. Millennials and most everyone else is using Google and Gmail these days. But I'm here to say "Cool people do use Yahoo!". They just may not realize it.

When I first hopped on the world wide web in the late 90s I used Yahoo for email and to access the internet. Back then (in the dial-up modem days) you needed a web portal to connect a home PC to the internet in order to see anything. AOL and Alta Vista were two other choices.

As late as 1999 I was using Yahoo to search for everything online. Then Google came around and it changed everything about how we use the internet.

But back to my point about Yahoo: all early adopters of the internet who had a computer in their home along with a modem were the cool people. The folks other folks wanted to talk to about the web and what you could do with it. Now those cool early adopters find themselves the victim of the largest hack in history.

Yahoo says all 3 billion Yahoo accounts were compromised and the personal information of those users were stolen. It could include, according to Yahoo, the user's name, address, date of birth, email address, phone number and the security questions and answers that are used to re-set passwords.

Some of that stolen information has already shown up for sale on the dark web.

Even if you didn't use Yahoo for the internet or email, your information was likely stolen as well. Yahoo owns other web services such as Flickr for photos, Rivals for sports news and football recruiting and Tumblr, one of the original, and still popular blog/web options.

If you've ever signed up to play Fantasy Sports, there's a very good chance it was with a Yahoo account to play Yahoo Fantasy Sports.

It may not be cool now to use Yahoo, but it was definitely cool a few years ago and when hackers compromised Yahoo accounts, they got a treasure trove of information from billions of people.

Yahoo is sending out information to users who's accounts were affected, but if you don't remember you have an account you're not checking that yahoo email and won't get the notice.

So go check for yourself by trying to sign in at yahoo.com. Hopefully you'll have some recollection of the username you once had. You can send a request for a new password to access the account. You may also want to try logging in to Flickr, Tumblr or a Yahoo Fantasy Sports League.

If you still can't find the information go to the inbox of the email you currently use. Do a search for these keywords: "welcome", "username", "new account" and "confirm your account".

You'll probably see some accounts you've opened but never use. It's a good idea to sign into those accounts and cancel them. Especially if you're like many people who use the same username and password on every account. If a hacker gets one, he/she gets them all.

Information of 3 billion Yahoo accounts were stolen and there's a better than average chance your information was included in the haul.