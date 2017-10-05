Tennessee man arrested on voter fraud charges

JACKSON, TN (AP) - State investigators say a Tennessee man has been arrested on voter fraud charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 54-year-old Rupert Rogers of Ripley faces charges of improper registration or voting and false entries on voter documents for the November 2016 election.

TBI says Rogers was arrested Tuesday and was booked into Lauderdale County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

