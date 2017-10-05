10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. VEGAS GUNMAN'S MOTIVE STILL A MYSTERY

Stephen Paddock led such a low-key, private life that no one seemed to know him well, and those who did had no clue he was capable of killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

2. WITNESS LINKS NERVE AGENT TO ACCUSED KILLERS

A chemist says he found evidence of VX nerve agent on the clothing of two women on trial for the murder of the half brother of North Korea's leader.

3. WHERE GOP LAWMAKERS' PRIORITIES LIE

Republicans are focused on cutting taxes instead of deficits as they look to power a $4.1 billion budget plan through the House.

4. THREE GREEN BERETS KILLED IN NIGER

The commandos, part of a U.S. force helping the Nigerien Armed Forces counter violent extremists, were likely attacked by militants tied to al-Qaida.

5. WHO'S FUMING ABOUT ISRAEL'S SUPREME COURT

The court, widely seen as a guardian of the country's founding democratic principles, is facing fierce pressure from political hard-liners who are challenging what they see as the court's overreach and liberal slant.

6. IN BOSTON, AN OPEN-AIR DRUG MARKET

U.S. cities are wrestling with chronically drug-infested areas that have expanded during the heroin crisis, including Boston's "Methadone Mile."

7. STARTLING DISPARITY IN LOAN REPAYMENT

A U.S. government study shows that students who attended for-profit colleges were twice as likely - or more - to default on their loans than students who attended public schools.

8. WHAT'S DISTRACTING TOO MANY DRIVERS

A study says the infotainment technology that automakers are cramming into new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel.

9. NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE TO BE AWARDED

It will take something dramatic to match last year's pick - American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

10. ARIZONA TOPS COLORADO IN WILD-CARD THRILLER

With an 11-8 win, the Diamondbacks move on to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Dodgers.

