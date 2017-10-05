The cookie crumbled for a McDonald's manager after busted for selling cocaine

Police have arrested a New York man for allegedly dealing thousands of dollars worth of crack cocaine out of a McDonald's he managed.

Police say Frank Guerrero, 26, worked at a 24-hour McDonalds in the Bronx where he was night shift manager for eight years.

Authorities busted Guerrero after he allegedly sold nearly $11,000 in crack cocaine to an undercover officer.

On at least two occasions police say Guerrero put the cocaine into a cookie bag, which he then placed inside a larger McDonald's order containing burgers and fries.

The suspect is charged with numerous crimes including criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.