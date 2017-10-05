Great weather through Friday, but watching the tropics this weekend

Good Thursday. We will maintain the awesome weather we have been seeing through Friday, then big changes for the weekend.

Today we are starting with cool, comfortable air with temps in the 50s. We will climb to 83 this afternoon with low humidity and sunny skies. This evening will be amazing. Clear skies with temps falling through the 70s. You should have a nice view of the full harvest moon which will be at it's biggest and brightest right after sunset. Overnight we will see temps dropping into the upper 50s.

Friday will be another warm, but nice one. The high will reach 84, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Here is the deal for the weekend. There is a tropical depression in the western Caribbean that will develop into Hurricane Nate as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico. It will get picked up and pushed northeast through the southeast over the weekend. This is NOT going to be anything like Hurricane Harvey. It is a fast-moving storm, but will still have the potential to bring us some good rain this weekend into next week depending on the exact track.

Saturday we will see some clouds and maybe one or two sprinkles through the day ahead of the storm. Rain chances are low until Saturday night. Most of the rain will be moving in late Saturday night through Sunday and into early Monday.

The big variable with this tropical system is the exact path it will take. If it takes a track just west of Chattanooga as indicated by some model data it will bring 1" to 2" of rain to the Tennessee Valley. If it takes a track directly over Chattanooga as indicated by other model data, we could get 2" to 4" of rain. Right now it is impossible to tell exactly where that exact rack will be.

THURSDAY: