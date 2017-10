Chattanooga police arrested a man on Wednesday for a hit and run on North Access Road.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal tells Channel 3, the driver hit a another vehicle, causing it to crash and then left the scene.

Myzal CPD officers were in the area and stopped the driver they say caused the crash.

The driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

The name of the driver who was arrested has not been released.

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown.

