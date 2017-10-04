Chattanooga native shot in Las Vegas: "It seemed like we were under attack."

A man who grew up in Chattanooga was shot during the chaos in Las Vegas.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Pace took a video after he was shot in the shoulder. While Pace's injury will heal, the memory of what happened that night may not.

"I have to go to the hospital tomorrow to get some shots so I don't get infected by the bullet," Pace said on an Instagram video.

A man who grew up in #CHA was injured in the #LasVegasShooting. This is video after he was shot in the shoulder. His story at 6. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/bw3Qo1nWBT — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) October 4, 2017

Pace was working at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunfire broke out.

"It seemed like we were under attack. It seemed like an organized terrorist attack and that we were under attack by multiple shooters," Pace said in a Skype interview.

Earlier in the night, the Lookout Valley high grad and thousands of others were enjoying the Jason Aldean concert.

That changed when Pace heard a strange noise. Moments later, bullets started flying.

"It sounded like there were bullets by my legs, by my head, and then one hit me in the shoulder. It took me off and that's when i realized what was going on," Pace said.

He would later learn the shooter was camped out across the street at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Pace's family lives nearly two thousand miles away in Chattanooga. His girlfriend let them know he was alright, but had been shot.

Pace calls the shooting personal.

"To live through it and experience it and to see the picture of the person who tried to kill you, it's entirely different," Pace said.

Paramedics treated his wound at the scene.

He's now back home in Los Angeles. Pace is leaning on family, friends, and his girlfriend as a way to cope with what happened on that horrific night.

"What we went through, it's something that nobody should have to go through. We need to talk to somebody about it," Pace said.

Channel 3 spoke with Pace's mother over the phone on Wednesday and she said she's thankful her son is alive. He'll visit her here in Chattanooga later this month.

In the meantime, he's tending to his wound from home and is expected to make a full recovery.