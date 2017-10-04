Chattanooga police searching for endangered runaway teen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga police searching for endangered runaway teen

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Kyamei Erwin courtesy of CPD. Photo of Kyamei Erwin courtesy of CPD.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are asking for the public's help with finding an endangered runaway teen Wednesday.

Police say 13-year-old Kyamei Erwin was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.