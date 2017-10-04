Chattanooga police searching for endangered runaway teen

Photo of Kyamei Erwin courtesy of CPD.

Chattanooga police are asking for the public's help with finding an endangered runaway teen Wednesday.

Police say 13-year-old Kyamei Erwin was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.