Two charged in child rape case in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Rhea County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Tuesday who are charged in connection with the rape of a child.

Detective Rocky Potter tells Channel 3, 37-year-old Dustin Ault is charged with three counts of child rape.

Potter says Ault is accused of raping a 12-year-old child.

The child was able to get help by telling school officials who reported the information to the Sheriff's Department.

Potter says Ault's wife, 37-year-old Michala Ault, is charged with child endangerment and child abuse and neglect for allegedly knowing about the incident and not reporting it to authorities.

