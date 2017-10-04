Two charged in child rape case in Rhea County

The deadly shooting in Las Vegas is changing the way some local businesses train their employees. Several 911 dispatchers from across Tennessee took part in a training class in Knoxville this week.More
The deadly shooting in Las Vegas is changing the way some local businesses train their employees. Several 911 dispatchers from across Tennessee took part in a training class in Knoxville this week.More
Police say 13-year-old Kyamei Erwin was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.More
Police say 13-year-old Kyamei Erwin was last seen around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.More