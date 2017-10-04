What the Tech? Smart bra to help detect breast cancer

A teenager has invented a device he hopes will help women and doctors detect breast cancer earlier.

The 'smart bra' was invented by Julian Rios Cantu whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it inspired him to find a way to help women detect cancer earlier.

Cantu says the bra is equipped with 200 biosensors. Those sensors monitor and map the surface of the breast, shape, weight and temperature.

Cantu is an engineering student and won the top prize at the Global Student Entrepreneur Award for the bra he calls "EVA".

His theory is those biosensors will determine thermal conductivity in specific zones. And more heat would indicate more blood flow which might indicate that the blood vessels are 'feeding' something, he said, which is usually a sign of some type of cancer.

That information is sent to an app and can be shared with doctors. The 'smart bra' he says, should be worn about an hour a week to gain enough data to help detect cancer earlier.

Medical testing must be conducted before the merits of the smart bra can be confirmed. But if it is, wearing this smart bra will be less painful for women that mammograms, and more accurate than self-testing.

Doctors say though that mammograms are still the best way to detect early stages of breast cancer, but through studies, doctors say thermography at regular intervals gives women of all ages the opportunity to increase their chances of detecting breast disease at an early stage.

Cantu's 'smart bra' is still undergoing testing and reviews by the medical community.