What the Tech? Smart bra to help detect breast cancer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What the Tech? Smart bra to help detect breast cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Jamey Tucker, Technology Reporter
Connect

A teenager has invented a device he hopes will help women and doctors detect breast cancer earlier.

The 'smart bra' was invented by Julian Rios Cantu whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it inspired him to find a way to help women detect cancer earlier.

Cantu says the bra is equipped with 200 biosensors. Those sensors monitor and map the surface of the breast, shape, weight and temperature.

Cantu is an engineering student and won the top prize at the Global Student Entrepreneur Award for the bra he calls "EVA".

His theory is those biosensors will determine thermal conductivity in specific zones. And more heat would indicate more blood flow which might indicate that the blood vessels are 'feeding' something, he said, which is usually a sign of some type of cancer.

That information is sent to an app and can be shared with doctors. The 'smart bra' he says, should be worn about an hour a week to gain enough data to help detect cancer earlier.

Medical testing must be conducted before the merits of the smart bra can be confirmed. But if it is, wearing this smart bra will be less painful for women that mammograms, and more accurate than self-testing.

Doctors say though that mammograms are still the best way to detect early stages of breast cancer, but through studies, doctors say thermography at regular intervals gives women of all ages the opportunity to increase their chances of detecting breast disease at an early stage.

Cantu's 'smart bra' is still undergoing testing and reviews by the medical community.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • East Brainerd Road project now one year behind schedule

    East Brainerd Road project now one year behind schedule

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:29:11 GMT

    The rumbling sounds of construction continues on East Brainerd Road. The project started in 2015 and was supposed to be finished by summer of 2017. Now we're learning that the project is delayed even further because contractors had to wait for utility companies to move lines. 

    More

    The rumbling sounds of construction continues on East Brainerd Road. The project started in 2015 and was supposed to be finished by summer of 2017. Now we're learning that the project is delayed even further because contractors had to wait for utility companies to move lines. 

    More

  • Las Vegas Shooting: Surgeon says husband died while saving her life

    Las Vegas Shooting: Surgeon says husband died while saving her life

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:22:45 GMT
    Heather Melton on TODAY. NBC photoHeather Melton on TODAY. NBC photo

    As the one year anniversary of their marriage approached, the couple headed from their home in Big Sandy, Tennessee, to Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

    More

    As the one year anniversary of their marriage approached, the couple headed from their home in Big Sandy, Tennessee, to Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

    More

  • What the Tech? Smart bra to help detect breast cancer

    What the Tech? Smart bra to help detect breast cancer

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-10-04 17:10:48 GMT

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There is a smart-bra in development. An 18 year old engineering student invented it and believes it will help women fight cancer through early detection.

    More

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There is a smart-bra in development. An 18 year old engineering student invented it and believes it will help women fight cancer through early detection.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.