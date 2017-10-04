NC man arrested for sexual assaults on child

A North Carolina man, indicted for sexual assault of a child, has been arrested in Louisiana.

Barry Wade Allen, 41, was arrested Tuesday for sexual assaults involving a child.

Allen was indicted in July 2017 for statutory sex offense with a child greater than 13 years of age and defendant six years or more older, and indecent liberties with a child.

But Allen fled before the indictment, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer.

The United States Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Unit found Allen in Louisiana in late September.

Allen waived extradition and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center by Cherokee County Sheriffs Officer personal where he was served with orders of arrest on the above charges.

The North Carolina Magistrate set a $500,000.00 secure bond for Allen, as well as conditions that Allen have no contact or be around the victim.

Allen is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting a December 11th, 2017 Cherokee County Superior

Court date.