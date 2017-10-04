Officers trained to shoot from helicopters to patrol events

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's police chief says officers riding in helicopters and trained to shoot from the air will now patrol large events in the city after the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting.

Police Chief Erika Shields tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the police department will rely more heavily on its aerial force.

Authorities say at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others wounded when Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music fans from his 32nd-floor hotel room Sunday night.

In Atlanta, high-rise hotels and skyscrapers overlook Centennial Olympic Park and Piedmont Park, both of which host large music festivals each year.

In New York, Chicago and Austin, Texas, police have tried to reassure people that they're taking steps to keep upcoming events safe.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.