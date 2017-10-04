Roundabout construction to close part of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

Construction of a roundabout at Ooltewah-Georgetown Road at Mountain View Road/Blanch Road will close the east side the road to through traffic on Friday October 6, 2017 at 6:00pm.

The east side of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, what is the westbound approach, will be closed to through traffic, and detour signs will be posted according to Mike Dunne, Hamilton County spokesman.

Mountain View Road will remain open to north and southbound thru traffic.



Hamilton County Schools are on Fall Break that week, which should reduce congestion somewhat.



Motorists are reminded of the reduced speed limit thru the construction zone, and to allow for extra travel time.



The road is scheduled to reopen on Monday October 16, 2017.