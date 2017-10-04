Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting

Posted: Updated:
Country music star Jason Aldean. AP photo Country music star Jason Aldean. AP photo

By The Associated Press

Country star Jason Aldean is cancelling three upcoming tour dates after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Aldean said in a statement Tuesday that this weekend's shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, would be cancelled and he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends," he said. He also issued a rallying cry for Americans to come together.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.