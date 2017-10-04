10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LAS VEGAS GUNMAN'S GIRLFRIEND RETURNS TO US FOR QUESTIONING

Marilou Danley, 62, will be at the center of the investigation into why Stephen Paddock opened fire from a high-rise hotel and killed 59 people at an outdoor concert.

2. HOW ONE CITY DEALS WITH HIGH-RISE SHOOTERS

New York's police department puts sharpshooters on nearby rooftops to scan the windows of other buildings for just an attack at events like the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration.

3. TRUMP POISED TO BE 'COUNSELOR IN CHIEF'

The president reckons with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas as he meets with survivors and law enforcement officials.

4. NOBEL CHEMISTRY PRIZE HONORS ELECTRON MICROSCOPY

Switzerland's Jacques Dubochet, American Joachim Frank and Briton Richard Henderson are laureates for their method that allows researchers to "freeze biomolecules."

5. FEW APPROVE OF TRUMP'S PUERTO RICO RESPONSE

Americans are more likely to approve than disapprove of how Trump is handling disaster relief in Florida and Texas, but it's a different story in Puerto Rico, an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds.

6. WHY STATE DEPARTMENT TRAVEL WARNING TROUBLES CUBA

Thousands of private Cuban businesses invested heavily in homes, cars and restaurants in hopes of cashing in on an expected wave of American visitors.

7. WHO IS CONCERNED ABOUT SELF-DRIVING CARS

Safety advocates says a bill before Congress to clear away obstacles to a new era of autonomous vehicles would create hazards on the roads.

8. PLUS-SIZE FOR MEN: SITES OFFER TRENDY LOOKS FOR BIGGER GUYS

Online fashion sellers say they are tapping into a long-ignored group: big guys who want to look stylish.

9. JASON ALDEAN CANCELS TOUR DATES AFTER VEGAS SHOOTING

The country singer is scrubbing three California dates out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

10. YANKEES BEAT TWINS TO ADVANCE IN BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescue New York from a rugged start and lift the Yanks to their first postseason victory in five years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.