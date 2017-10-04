All Yahoo accounts from 2013 breached

Equifax is not the only company facing a major security breach.

Yahoo confirms that a massive security breach in 2013 is worse than previously thought.

According to Yahoo, every single user account that existed in 2013 is impacted.

The company, now part of Verizon, recently obtained new intelligence about the massive breach.

Last December, Yahoo initially disclosed that more than one billion accounts existing in 2013 had been breached.

They now say all of their three billion user accounts were likely affected.

Yahoo directly notified impacted users to change their passwords and take other security measures.

They say they will send e-mail notifications to the additional affected user accounts.

In a statement, Verizon said it's "investment in Yahoo is allowing the team to continue to take significant steps to enhance their security as well as benefit from Verizon's experience and resources."