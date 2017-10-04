Dry, pleasant through Friday then rain this weekend

Good Wednesday. We will continue the theme of cool, comfortable mornings and evenings along with warm and sunny afternoons. Today we will make it to 81 with sunshine and low humidity.

After another cool start Thursday with temps in the 50s we will get a little warmer Thursday with a high of 84. Skies will still be sunny, and the humidity will remain low.

Friday we will have a little more humidity working it's way in as the high once again reaches 84 in the afternoon.

The weekend looks interesting. Basically, there are a couple of tropical systems (one close to Florida, the other just now forming in the Caribbean) that will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front will slowly pick the energy from those systems up and push it through the southeast bringing some significant rain to the area for the first time in about 3 weeks.

Saturday we will start off with a warm low of 63. Clouds will build, and we can expect scattered showers Saturday afternoon. We will reach 80 for the high. Rain will be likely Saturday night, through Sunday and into Monday. During that time period we will see up to 4" of rain.

We will see the heavy rain taper off to scattered showers late Monday into Tuesday.

By the middle of next week, the front will finally have passed through, and cooler, drier air will begin to filter in. Highs will only make it to the low 70s next Wednesday and Thursday.

