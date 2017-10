South Pittsburg Police are searching for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday night.

Chief Ryan Meeks says at 10:20 p.m. on October 3, police responded to a call on the 200 block of Birch Avenue.

The victim, Zachary K. Cantrell, was found in the grass and had one bullet wound to his back and one to his left hand.

Cantrell was taken to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting, who they identify as Michael A. Godsby.

The investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

If you have any information that may assist in this case, you're asked to call 423-837-5003.