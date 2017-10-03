East Ridge to host Central in our #FNF3 Game of the Week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge to host Central in our #FNF3 Game of the Week

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Another Friday Night Football Game of the Week vote went down to the wire. In the end Central at East Ridge won the honor by just 41 votes.

It's a pivotal Region 2-AAAA matchup at East Ridge. Central comes in a perfect 3-0 in region play. East Ridge is 5-1 on the season, their lone loss came at region foe Anderson County last week.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to kickoff and we'll be live at East Ridge before and after the game on Friday night. Our Game of the Week also includes Fan Cam on location.

