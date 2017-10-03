5th annual Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga to be held Wednes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

5th annual Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga to be held Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect

The Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga is stepping up its efforts for equality for women in Tennessee. 

A large part of the Women's Fund is legislative advocacy. The next step,  is asking lawmakers in Nashville for policies that benefit women.

Emily O'Donnell, the Executive Director of the Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga tells Channel 3 the most recent research.

"A ranking of all the states, in an enormous amount of data, showed that Tennessee is 49th out of 50 in the status of women."

"We'll ask them to pass the Tennessee Equity Act, that requires businesses to pay women equal wages for equal work." 

O'Donnell says wages for women in Hamilton County are higher than the average wage for women in the state, but there's still much work to be done. 

The Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga is holding its 5th annual meeting Wednesday. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.