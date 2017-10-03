Traffic stop leads to multi-county police chase

Photo courtesy of the Grundy Co. Sheriff's Office.

Grundy County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man that led them on a chase overnight.

The Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old James Randall Nunley was arrested for reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault, DUI, violation of implied consent, reckless driving, and open container.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. when a deputy stopped Nunley on suspicion of impaired driving near 52nd Ave in Gruetli Laager.

Nunley is accused of leading officers on a 13-mile chase that ended with him ramming into the front of a patrol car on Highway 399 in the Cherry Branch area.

“No one was injured and our car sustained minor damage,” says Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum.

