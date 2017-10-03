Titans go get another QB, add Weeden with Mariota ailing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans go get another QB, add Weeden with Mariota ailing

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans are adding Brandon Weeden to the roster as a third quarterback with Marcus Mariota recovering from a strained hamstring.

The Titans announced the move Tuesday. Coach Mike Mularkey says Mariota is day to day after hurting his hamstring in a 57-14 loss to the Texans.

Matt Cassel is Mariota's backup, and now the Titans (2-2) have someone in Weeden who has started 25 of his 34 NFL games. The 22nd pick overall in 2012, Weeden has started for Cleveland, Dallas and Houston; the Texans released him Sept. 2 in their final cuts. The 6-foot-3 Weeden has thrown for 6,452 yards with 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

The Titans, who visit Miami (1-2) on Sunday, also waived linebacker Josh Carraway and swapped wide receiver C.J. Board onto the practice squad with cornerback Kenneth Durden released.

