Sheriff: Machine guns, 900 rounds found during Tennessee traffic stop

Scott A. Edmisten, 43, is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding and felony evading, and is currently being held without bond. WCYB photo Scott A. Edmisten, 43, is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding and felony evading, and is currently being held without bond. WCYB photo

JOHNSON CITY, TN (AP) - Police in Tennessee say they found a large cache of weapons, including two machine guns, on a driver pulled over for speeding.

The Johnson City Press quotes Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal as saying deputies found a .357-caliber Magnum, a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic, a .223-caliber fully automatic AR rifle, a .308-caliber fully automatic AR rifle, more than 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment.

Graybeals says the discovery was made after the deputies stopped 43-year-old Scott A. Edmisten for speeding early Monday.

He says Edmisten threatened the arresting officer and lunged toward investigators who tried to question him after he was taken to a detention center.

Edmisten is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding, and felony evading arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

