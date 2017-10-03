Titans sign Ex-Mocs WR CJ Board to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of former UTC wideout CJ Board to their practice squad.

Board who clocked an un-official sub 4.40 second 40-yard dash at Chattanooga's pro day signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent.

In 51 games at UTC he caught 146 passes, 10 touchdowns with just over 2,000 yards. The Mocs also used Board as a return specialist.

Board becomes the second former Moc in the Titans organization. Former UTC All-American OL Corey Levin is on the Titans 53-man roster.

Levin tweeted his support for Board when he learned the news: